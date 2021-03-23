US Markets
AMZN

Azimut to invest with Bezos family via stake in U.S. HighPost Capital

Contributors
Federica Urso Reuters
Elvira Pollina Reuters
Published

Italian asset manager Azimut Holding said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy a minority stake in HighPost Capital, a U.S. private equity firm partially owned by the Bezos family.

Refiles to fix typo in fourth paragraph

March 23 (Reuters) - Italian asset manager Azimut Holding AZMT.MIsaid on Tuesday it had agreed to buy a minority stake in HighPost Capital, a U.S. private equity firm partially owned by the Bezos family.

Under the deal, Azimut, via its U.S. unit Alternative Capital Partners LLC (AACP), will buy through a capital increase an initial 12.5% in consumer-focused HighPost, with the opportunity to increase its ownership to 24.9% over time.

The entire transaction proceeds will be used to grow and invest in the business in the form of working and growth capital, the companies said in a joint statement.

HighPost, formed in 2019 by Mark Bezos, the brother of Amazon AMZN.Ofounder Jeff Bezos, and David Moross, focuses on opportunities with family-controlled and entrepreneur-led companies.

Its strategy, management and day-to-day operations will not change as a result of the AACP investment, Azimut added.

Azimut shares were up 0.3% by 1105 GMT, compared with a 0.6% fall in Milan's all-share index .FTITLMS.

(Reporting by Federica Urso and Elvira Pollina, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((Gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7696600;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular