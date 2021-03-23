Azimut to invest with Bezos family via stake in U.S. HighPost Capital

Refiles to fix typo in fourth paragraph

March 23 (Reuters) - Italian asset manager Azimut Holding AZMT.MIsaid on Tuesday it had agreed to buy a minority stake in HighPost Capital, a U.S. private equity firm partially owned by the Bezos family.

Under the deal, Azimut, via its U.S. unit Alternative Capital Partners LLC (AACP), will buy through a capital increase an initial 12.5% in consumer-focused HighPost, with the opportunity to increase its ownership to 24.9% over time.

The entire transaction proceeds will be used to grow and invest in the business in the form of working and growth capital, the companies said in a joint statement.

HighPost, formed in 2019 by Mark Bezos, the brother of Amazon AMZN.Ofounder Jeff Bezos, and David Moross, focuses on opportunities with family-controlled and entrepreneur-led companies.

Its strategy, management and day-to-day operations will not change as a result of the AACP investment, Azimut added.

Azimut shares were up 0.3% by 1105 GMT, compared with a 0.6% fall in Milan's all-share index .FTITLMS.

(Reporting by Federica Urso and Elvira Pollina, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((Gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7696600;))

