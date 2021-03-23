Azimut to buy minority stake in U.S. HighPost Capital

March 23 (Reuters) - Italy's Azimut Holding AZMT.MI has agreed to acquire a minority stake in U.S. consumer-focused private equity firm HighPost Capital, the asset manager said in a statement on Tuesday.

Under the deal, Azimut, via its U.S. unit Alternative Capital Partners LLC (AACP), will buy through a capital increase an initial 12.5% in HighPost, with the opportunity to increase its ownership to 24.9% over time.

The entire transaction proceeds will be used to grow and invest in the business in the form of working and growth capital, the companies said in a joint statement.

HighPost, founded in 2019 by Mark Bezos and David Moross focuses on opportunities with family-controlled and entrepreneur-led companies.

Its strategy, management and day-to-day operations will not change as a result of the AACP investment, Azimut added.

Azimut shares were flat by 1017 GMT, compared with a 0.8% fall in Milan's all-share index .FTITLMS.

(Reporting by Federica Urso, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

