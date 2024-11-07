News & Insights

Azimut Holding SPA Reports Strong 2024 Financial Performance

November 07, 2024 — 08:19 am EST

Azimut Holding SPA (IT:AZM) has released an update.

Azimut Holding SPA has reported a strong financial performance in the first nine months of 2024, achieving a 28% increase in adjusted net profit to €447 million and exceeding its annual net inflows target with €14.3 billion. The company attributes this success to higher revenues from private markets and international operations, as well as successful strategic expansions. Azimut remains optimistic about surpassing its full-year net profit target of €500 million, projecting a year-end result between €550 and €600 million.

