Azimut Holding SPA Reports Strong 2024 Financial Performance

Azimut Holding SPA (IT:AZM) has released an update.
Azimut Holding SPA has reported a strong financial performance in the first nine months of 2024, achieving a 28% increase in adjusted net profit to €447 million and exceeding its annual net inflows target with €14.3 billion. The company attributes this success to higher revenues from private markets and international operations, as well as successful strategic expansions. Azimut remains optimistic about surpassing its full-year net profit target of €500 million, projecting a year-end result between €550 and €600 million.
