Azimut Holding S.p.A. (AZIHF) Price Target Increased by 13.11% to 44.27

The average one-year price target for Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCPK:AZIHF) has been revised to $44.27 / share. This is an increase of 13.11% from the prior estimate of $39.14 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $31.38 to a high of $56.11 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 65.32% from the latest reported closing price of $26.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 106 funds or institutions reporting positions in Azimut Holding S.p.A.. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AZIHF is 0.24%, an increase of 2.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.20% to 13,230K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BCSFX - The Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,903K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,865K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZIHF by 1.97% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,542K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,537K shares , representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZIHF by 14.07% over the last quarter.

OAKEX - Oakmark International Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 1,315K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,401K shares , representing a decrease of 6.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZIHF by 5.18% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 965K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 950K shares , representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZIHF by 2.77% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 743K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 735K shares , representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZIHF by 16.90% over the last quarter.

