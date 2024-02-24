Azimut Holding S.p.A. (AZIHF) Price Target Increased by 5.72% to 30.49

The average one-year price target for Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCPK:AZIHF) has been revised to 30.49 / share. This is an increase of 5.72% from the prior estimate of 28.84 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.10 to a high of 36.74 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.17% from the latest reported closing price of 29.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 112 funds or institutions reporting positions in Azimut Holding S.p.A.. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AZIHF is 0.22%, a decrease of 12.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.18% to 16,577K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BCSFX - The Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund Institutional Shares holds 2,467K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,511K shares, representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZIHF by 14.52% over the last quarter.

IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 1,933K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,092K shares, representing a decrease of 8.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZIHF by 2.01% over the last quarter.

OAKEX - Oakmark International Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 1,833K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,006K shares, representing a decrease of 9.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZIHF by 1.51% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,471K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,403K shares, representing an increase of 4.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZIHF by 3.85% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 866K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 841K shares, representing an increase of 2.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZIHF by 8.39% over the last quarter.

