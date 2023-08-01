Azimut Hldg S.P.A (AZIHF) Price Target Increased by 6.75% to 29.67

The average one-year price target for Azimut Hldg S.P.A (OTC:AZIHF) has been revised to 29.67 / share. This is an increase of 6.75% from the prior estimate of 27.80 dated April 23, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.07 to a high of 33.73 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.59% from the latest reported closing price of 22.72 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 113 funds or institutions reporting positions in Azimut Hldg S.P.A. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AZIHF is 0.26%, a decrease of 11.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.17% to 17,987K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
BCSFX - The Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund Institutional Shares holds 2,387K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,631K shares, representing a decrease of 10.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZIHF by 10.79% over the last quarter.
IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 2,121K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,847K shares, representing an increase of 12.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZIHF by 3.95% over the last quarter.
OAKEX - Oakmark International Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 2,068K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,243K shares, representing a decrease of 8.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZIHF by 8.02% over the last quarter.
VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,403K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,408K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZIHF by 10.72% over the last quarter.
VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 825K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 819K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZIHF by 11.05% over the last quarter.
