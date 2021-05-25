Azeri SOCAR starts supplying diesel to Ukraine under new deal with Rosneft

BAKU/MOSCOW, May 25 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan's state energy company SOCAR said on Tuesday it has started supplying diesel to Ukraine under a new deal with Rosneft ROSN.MM, helping to avert a potential fuel shortage in the former Soviet republic.

The company did not specify the volume of diesel supplies.

Last week industrial sources told Reuters, that SOCAR plans to supply Ukraine and Hungary with diesel from June, sending between 100,000 and 200,000 tonnes of oil products sourced from Russia's Rosneft ROSN.MM per month.

Rosneft has been seeking an agent to facilitate its fuel deliveries to Ukraine after Swiss trader Proton Energy, its former exclusive supplier of diesel and LPG to Ukraine, suspended shipments of Russian diesel to the country in April.

A SOCAR spokesman told Reuters this month that the Azeri state company has signed a deal with Rosneft to sell oil products in eastern Europe, Poland, the Baltic states, Ukraine, and other countries.

(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova in Baku and Natalia Chumakova in Moscow; editing by Barbara Lewis)

