World Markets
BP

Azeri crude still being piped to Ceyhan -BP Azerbaijan

February 09, 2023 — 07:37 am EST

Written by Nailia Bagirova for Reuters ->

By Nailia Bagirova

BAKU, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Azeri crude oil exports from Turkey’s Ceyhan port remain halted after sustaining earthquake damage, BP Azerbaijan said on Thursday, while Azeri crude oil continued to flow there via a pipeline.

The company did not specify how many more days it could continue pumping before storage was filled, adding in a response to a Reuters request for comment that it was evaluating the situation.

Sources previously told Reuters that there were 4 days worth of storage capacity at the Sangachal terminal in Azerbaijan once Ceyhan hits its maximum.

Estimates over when exports could resume varied widely, a shipping agent familiar with the situation said on Thursday, adding that the timeframe for a restart ranged from another 2 days up to 10 days.

(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova and Julia Payne; writing by Noah Browning; editing by Toby Chopra)

((noah.browning@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.