Azeri central bank holds refinancing rate at 9%

BAKU, July 26 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan's central bank said on Wednesday that it was keeping its refinancing rate at 9.0%.

The central bank also kept its rate corridor unchanged, with the lower boundary remaining at 7.50% and the upper boundary at 10%.

(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Caleb Davis; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Andrew Heavens)

