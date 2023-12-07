News & Insights

World Markets

Azerbaijan's Aliyev calls snap presidential election for February

Credit: REUTERS/SPUTNIK

December 07, 2023 — 03:45 am EST

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

Updates with context, paragraph 3 onwards

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Thursday called an early presidential election for Feb. 7, according to a document published by his office.

Aliyev, 61, was last re-elected in 2018 for a seven-year term and, with political dissent largely suppressed, is almost certain to win a new term next year.

In September, Aliyev ordered a lightning offensive, after a nine-month blockade, to retake control of the breakaway ethnic Armenian-controlled territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, a second successful assault in the space of three years.

In doing so, he righted what he and most in Azerbaijan saw as the historical wrong of the region's de facto secession in a bloody ethnic conflict that accompanied the collapse of the Soviet Union in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Helped by his country's oil wealth, Aliyev has established a solid alliance with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan while also managing to maintain working relationships with both Russia and the West, deeply at odds over Moscow's war in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Kevin Liffey)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.