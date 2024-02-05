Azerbaijan's 2024 oil output seen at 29.5 mln T -ministry

Adds gas output figures

BAKU, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan is set to produce 29.5 million metric tons of oil this year, the country's energy ministry said on Monday, down from 30.2 million tons last year.

The country will also produce 48.9 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas this year, up from 48.5 bcm last year, the ministry added.

(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Louise Heavens and David Goodman )

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.