Azerbaijan's 2024 oil output seen at 29.5 mln T -ministry

Credit: REUTERS/GRIGORY DUKOR

February 05, 2024 — 08:39 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

BAKU, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan is set to produce 29.5 million metric tons of oil this year, the country's energy ministry said on Monday, down from 30.2 million tons last year.

The country will also produce 48.9 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas this year, up from 48.5 bcm last year, the ministry added.

