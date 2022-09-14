Azerbaijan sovereign dollar bonds fall nearly 2 cents on Armenia clashes

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Sovereign dollar-denominated bonds issued by Azerbaijan extended falls on Wednesday as border clashes with Armenia continued, fueling fears the conflict could escalate into war.

The country's 2032 notes XS1678623734=TE fell as much as 1.9 cents to 83 cents in the dollar, according to Tradeweb data.

Armenia's international debt maturing in 2029 slipped 0.3 cent XS2010043904=TE to trade at 75.5 cents.

The premium investors demanded to hold the countries' debt over safe-haven U.S. Treasuries rose, climbing to 218 basis points for Azerbaijan .JPMEGDAZER - levels last seen at the beginning of August - and jumping to 452 bps for Armenia .JPMEGDARMR, data from JPMorgan showed.

With Russia preoccupied with the war in Ukraine, the biggest European land invasion since World War Two, long-simmering tensions have boiled over in recent days in former Soviet republics in both the Caucasus and Central Asia.

Armenia and Azerbaijan, who have been fighting for decades over the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, accused each other of starting a series of border clashes which began along their border late on Monday night.

(Reporting by Jorgelina do Rosario, editing by Karin Strohecker)

((jorgelina.dorosario@thomsonreuters.com;))

