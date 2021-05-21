Azerbaijan says it is discussing solar energy production in Karabakh with BP

Adds details, quotes, background

BAKU, May 21 (Reuters) - British oil major BP BP.L and Azerbaijan are discussing setting up a solar energy production facility in Karabakh, Azeri President Ilham Aliyev said on Friday, according to a video released by the state news agency Azertag.

"Now both BP and Azerbaijan are very actively working on renewable sources of energy ... and there is a plan to invest in solar power generation," Aliyev said at a meeting with UK Minister for Exports Graham Stuart, the video footage showed.

Azerbaijan plans to develop 'green energy' in Karabakh, Aliyev added. Late last year Azerbaijan won back some areas commonly referred to as Karabakh, territory previously controlled by ethnic Armenians who say the land is theirs.

