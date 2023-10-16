News & Insights

Azerbaijan says BP reduced oil production there by 1.5 mln tons Y/Y in Jan-Sept 2023

October 16, 2023 — 07:41 am EDT

MOSCOW, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Oil production at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field block operated by BP BP.L in Azerbaijan fell to 13.5 million metric tons in January-September 2023 from 15 million metric tons in the first nine months of 2022, the country's Energy Ministry said on Monday.

A consortium of foreign companies that produces oil and gas in Azerbaijan under BP's operatorship exported 16.7 million tons of oil, accounting for 88% of the country's total exports.

Since the beginning of its operations in Azerbaijan, BP has produced more than 623.9 million tons of oil and condensate, including 580.4 million tons of oil from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field. Condensate production from the Shah Deniz field was 43.5 million tons.

Exports of oil and condensate produced by the consortium of foreign companies from the start of production to Oct. 1 this year amounted to 622 million tonnes.

BP's gas production at the Shah Deniz field in January-September 2023 was 19.7 billion cubic metres and associated gas production at Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli was 9.6 billion cubic metres.

