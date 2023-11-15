News & Insights

Azerbaijan oil output at 25.3 mln metric tons in Jan-Oct - minister

November 15, 2023 — 12:26 am EST

Written by Nailia Bagirova for Reuters ->

BAKU, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan's oil output was 25.3 million metric tons in January to October, the country's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on Wednesday.

The country had exported 21 million tons of oil in the period, he said.

Azerbaijan also exported 9.8 billion cubic metres of gas to Europe between January and October, he added.

(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Reuters
