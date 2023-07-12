Azerbaijan oil output at 15.2 mln metric tons in Jan-June - energy minister

BAKU, July 12 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan's oil output was at 15.2 million metric tons between January and June, 12.7 million tons of which the country exported, Azerbaijan's energy minister said on Wednesday on Twitter.

He added that Baku produced 24.1 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas in the first six months of 2023, 5.7 bcm of which it exported to Europe.

(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

