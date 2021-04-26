BP

Azerbaijan halts gas supplies to Turkey from Shah Deniz I -SOCAR

Nailia Bagirova Reuters
BAKU, April 26 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan has halted natural gas supplies from the Shah Deniz I offshore field since April 17 due to the contract expiry, a spokesman for Azeri state energy company SOCAR said on Monday.

"The talks (on a new contract) have been under way," said Ibrahim Akhmedov.

Supplies from the Shah Deniz II field in the Caspian Sea have not been interrupted, he added.

