Azerbaijan halts gas supplies to Turkey from Shah Deniz I -SOCAR

BAKU, April 26 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan has halted natural gas supplies from the Shah Deniz I offshore field since April 17 due to the contract expiry, a spokesman for Azeri state energy company SOCAR said on Monday.

"The talks (on a new contract) have been under way," said Ibrahim Akhmedov.

Supplies from the Shah Deniz II field in the Caspian Sea have not been interrupted, he added.

(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Susan Fenton)

