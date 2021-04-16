Azerbaijan first-quarter oil exports via BTC pipeline fall 9.3%

BAKU, April 16 (Reuters) - Azeri oil exports through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline via Georgia and Turkey fell by 9.3% year on year to 6.9 million tonnes in the first quarter, the State Statistics Committee said on Friday.

The BTC pipeline is used to export oil from the Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli oilfields operated by BP BP.L.

Azerbaijan's oil exports in the first quarter totalled 8.9 million tonnes, about 77% of which was via the BTC pipeline.

The volume of transit oil through BTC fell to 858,300 tonnes in the quarter, down from 1.1 million tonnes a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova Editing by David Goodman )

