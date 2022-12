Adds detail

BAKU, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan's central bank raised its key refinancing rate to 8.25% from 8% on Friday, the bank said in a statement.

The bank also adjusted its rate corridor, with the lower boundary rising to 6.25% from 5% and the upper boundary staying at 9.25%.

(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; editing by Jason Neely)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.