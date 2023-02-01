Azerbaijan central bank raises key rate to 8.5%

February 01, 2023 — 01:33 am EST

Written by Nailia Bagirova for Reuters ->

BAKU, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan's central bank raised its key refinancing rate to 8.5% from 8.25% previously, the regulator said on Wednesday.

The bank also adjusted its rate corridor, with the lower boundary raised to 6.75% from 6.25% and the upper boundary increasing to 9.5% from 9.25% previously.

It said it expected annual inflation to be around 8% in 2023 if the assumptions in its base scenario remain stable.

"Overall, annual inflation is on a downward trend, but its projected level continues to exceed the target," the bank said.

