Azerbaijan bonds rise on Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire deal

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan's sovereign dollar bonds jumped as much as 1 cent on Wednesday after ethnic Armenians in Azerbaijan's breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh agreed to a Russian proposal for a ceasefire.

The bonds had fallen on Tuesday after Azerbaijan launched a military offensive to take control of the enclave, but the rebound lifted Azerbaijan's 2029 bond to just under 94 cents, more than offsetting the previous session's losses, Tradeweb data showed. XS1678623064=TE

Armenia's bonds were more mixed with its 2029 issue clawing into the positive territory for the day but its the 2025 bond still down 0.3 cents. Both were still below Monday's closing levels. XS2010043904=TE, XS1207654853=TE

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Marc Jones)

