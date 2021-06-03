BP

Azerbaijan and BP plan solar power plant in Karabakh

Contributor
Nailia Bagirova Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Azerbaijan and British oil major BP have signed an agreement to cooperate in the evaluation and implementation of a project to build a solar power plant in the Karabakh region, the Azeri energy ministry said on Thursday.

BAKU, June 3 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan and British oil major BP BP.L have signed an agreement to cooperate in the evaluation and implementation of a project to build a solar power plant in the Karabakh region, the Azeri energy ministry said on Thursday.

The intention to build the 240 MW solar plant is part of a plan by oil- and gas-rich Azerbaijan to reduce carbon emissions by 35% by 2030, as well as BP's strategy to cut its net emissions to zero by 2050.

Azerbaijan said the project was part of plans to develop a green energy zone in Karabakh, the region where it last year won back some territories previously controlled by ethnic Armenians who say the land is theirs.

(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova Writing by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by David Holmes)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BP

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters