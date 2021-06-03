Azerbaijan and BP plan solar power plant in Karabakh

BAKU, June 3 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan and British oil major BP BP.L have signed an agreement to cooperate in the evaluation and implementation of a project to build a solar power plant in the Karabakh region, the Azeri energy ministry said on Thursday.

The intention to build the 240 MW solar plant is part of a plan by oil- and gas-rich Azerbaijan to reduce carbon emissions by 35% by 2030, as well as BP's strategy to cut its net emissions to zero by 2050.

Azerbaijan said the project was part of plans to develop a green energy zone in Karabakh, the region where it last year won back some territories previously controlled by ethnic Armenians who say the land is theirs.

(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova Writing by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by David Holmes)

