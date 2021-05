Azerbaijan and BP discussing solar energy production in Karabakh -Azeri president

BAKU, May 21 (Reuters) - British oil major BP BP.L and Azerbaijan are discussing setting up a solar energy production facility in Nagorno-Karabakh, Azeri President Ilham Aliyev said on Friday.

