Azerbaijan Airlines Signs MoU With Boeing For Four Additional 787-8 Aircraft

(RTTNews) - Aerospace company Boeing Co. (BA) and Azerbaijan Airlines on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for four additional fuel-efficient 787-8s at the Farnborough International Airshow.

The 787-8 reduces fuel use and emissions by 20-25% compared to the airplanes it replaces, and the jetliner's range can reach up to 13,530 km in a typical two-class configuration. The 787 family's fuel efficiency, flexibility and range have enabled carriers worldwide, like Azerbaijan Airlines, to open more than 300 new nonstop routes.

The Azerbaijan flag-carrier currently operates two 787-8 Dreamliners as well as a fleet of 757, 767 and 777 airplanes. It was the first airline in the Caspian and Central Asia region to operate the 787-8 Dreamliner.

With this announcement, the Baku-based airline intends to grow its Dreamliner fleet to 10 by 2030, enabling it to open new routes across Central Asia.

Boeing said this agreement extends its long-term partnership with Azerbaijan Airlines as they renew their fleet to capitalize on the growing long-term travel demand.

