Azerbaijan adds women to COP29 organising committee after criticism

BAKU, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan on Friday added 12 women to its COP29 organising committee after criticism of the body, which had previously been entirely all male.

Azerbaijan, a major oil and gas producer, will host the annual climate change summit in November. It is headed by the country's environment minister Mukhtar Babayev, a former state oil executive.

(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova in Baku; writing by Felix Light in Tbilisi; editing by Christina Fincher)

