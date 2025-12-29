Markets
AZTA

Azenta's Subsidiary To Sell B Medical Systems Business To THELEMA For $63 Mln

December 29, 2025 — 09:10 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Azenta, Inc. (AZTA), Monday announced that its affiliate, Azenta Germany GmbH, has signed an agreement to sell its B Medical Systems business, a manufacturer and distributor of medical refrigeration devices, to THELEMA S.À R.L. for $63 million.

The company explained that the sale of B Medical Systems is expected to simplify its portfolio to prioritize core capabilities with the highest strategic impact.

The proceeds from the deal, expected to close on or before March 31, 2026, will be utilized to strengthen the company and drive long-term profitable value creation.

Azenta's stock closed at $34.75, up 0.70 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AZTA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.