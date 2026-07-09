Azenta Sells B Medical Systems To Thelema In $63 Mln Agreement

(RTTNews) - Azenta Inc. (AZTA), a life sciences company, on Wednesday reported closing the sale of its B Medical Systems business to Thelema s.ar.l on July 1, 2026. The business was acquired at a fixed purchase price of $63 million in a deal previously announced on December 29, 2025.

B Medical Systems is a provider of various cold chain medical solutions, and itself was acquired by Azenta in 2022.

Azenta Germany GmBH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Azenta, extended $35 million by way of a vender loan agreement to Thelema in order to facilitate the sale. The loan is repayable with an interest of 6% per annum and matures in three months from the funding date.

A representative from the company stated that the sale would contribute to simplifying Azenta's portfolio, allowing additional focus on its core life science businesses.

AZTA closed Wednesday at $24.51, down 3.39%.

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