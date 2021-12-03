Azenta, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AZTA)) market cap declines to US$8.3b but insiders who sold US$15m stock were able to hedge their losses

Insiders at Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) sold US$15m worth of stock at an average price of US$119 a share over the past year, making the most of their investment. The company's market valuation decreased by US$456m after the stock price dropped 5.4% over the past week, but insiders were spared from painful losses.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Azenta

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the CEO, President & Director, Stephen Schwartz, sold US$4.9m worth of shares at a price of US$119 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$109. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Azenta insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:AZTA Insider Trading Volume December 3rd 2021

Insiders at Azenta Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Azenta. In total, insiders sold US$15m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Azenta Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Azenta insiders own 1.8% of the company, currently worth about US$148m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Azenta Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Azenta stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Azenta has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

