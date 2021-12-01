Azenta, Inc. (AZTA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2021

Azenta, Inc. (AZTA) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AZTA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 30th quarter that AZTA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $0, the dividend yield is Infinity.

The previous trading day's last sale of AZTA was $0, representing a -100% decrease from the 52 week high of $124.79 and a -100% increase over the 52 week low of $65.37.

AZTA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.49. Zacks Investment Research reports AZTA's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 24.31%, compared to an industry average of 34.7%.

This marks the 30th quarter that AZTA has paid the same dividend.

