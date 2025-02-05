AZENTA Earnings Results: $AZTA Reports Quarterly Earnings

AZENTA ($AZTA) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.08 per share, beating estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $147,510,000, missing estimates of $149,113,942 by $-1,603,942.

AZENTA Insider Trading Activity

AZENTA insiders have traded $AZTA stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AZTA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN MAROTTA (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 13,966 shares for an estimated $552,903 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. WILLIAM L CORNOG purchased 12,500 shares for an estimated $495,000

HERMAN CUETO (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,307 shares for an estimated $98,199 .

. JASON JOSEPH (SVP, General Counsel, Secy.) sold 1,139 shares for an estimated $45,639

DIDIER HIRSCH purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $39,500

GINGER ZHOU (SVP and General Manager, Genom) has made 1 purchase buying 417 shares for an estimated $19,131 and 1 sale selling 491 shares for an estimated $19,674 .

and 1 sale selling 491 shares for an estimated . VIOLETTA HUGHES (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 480 shares for an estimated $23,322 .

. OLGA PIROGOVA (SVP and CHRO) sold 548 shares for an estimated $21,958

DAVID DONG WANG (SVP & GM, SMS) sold 348 shares for an estimated $13,944

AZENTA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of AZENTA stock to their portfolio, and 190 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AZENTA Government Contracts

We have seen $11,040,524 of award payments to $AZTA over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

