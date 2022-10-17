Azenta COO Matthew McManus Steps Down

(RTTNews) - Azenta, Inc. (AZTA) Monday announced that its Chief Operating Officer Matthew McManus has stepped down from his role.

In an SEC filing, the company announced that on October 12, 2022, Azenta and Matthew McManus agreed that Mr. McManus would no longer serve as the Company's Chief Operating Officer effective as of October 14, 2022.

The company did not provide any further details.

Azenta provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

