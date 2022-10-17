Markets
AZTA

Azenta COO Matthew McManus Steps Down

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Azenta, Inc. (AZTA) Monday announced that its Chief Operating Officer Matthew McManus has stepped down from his role.

In an SEC filing, the company announced that on October 12, 2022, Azenta and Matthew McManus agreed that Mr. McManus would no longer serve as the Company's Chief Operating Officer effective as of October 14, 2022.

The company did not provide any further details.

Azenta provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZTA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular