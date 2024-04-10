Azenta (AZTA) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Azenta Inc (Symbol: AZTA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $55.85, changing hands as low as $55.81 per share. Azenta Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AZTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AZTA's low point in its 52 week range is $36.01 per share, with $69.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.60.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.