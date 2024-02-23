Azenta (AZTA) Price Target Increased by 9.92% to 73.44

The average one-year price target for Azenta (NasdaqGS:AZTA) has been revised to 73.44 / share. This is an increase of 9.92% from the prior estimate of 66.81 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 64.64 to a high of 82.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.93% from the latest reported closing price of 63.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 666 funds or institutions reporting positions in Azenta. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 2.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AZTA is 0.21%, an increase of 5.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.98% to 71,542K shares. The put/call ratio of AZTA is 1.41, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 4,623K shares representing 8.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,532K shares, representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZTA by 16.16% over the last quarter.

Politan Capital Management holds 4,578K shares representing 8.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,519K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZTA by 10.82% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 2,162K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,910K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,039K shares, representing a decrease of 6.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZTA by 4.57% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,880K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,977K shares, representing a decrease of 5.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZTA by 0.22% over the last quarter.

Azenta Background Information

Azenta is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. In addition, the company operates the Semiconductor Solutions Group business, an industry-leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing automation and collaborative robotics solutions worldwide. On September 20, 2021, the Company announced the pending sale of this business to Thomas H. Lee Partners. Due to the pending divestiture, the Company began reporting the Semiconductor Solutions Group business as discontinued operations in its recent fiscal year-end earnings announcement.

