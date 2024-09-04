Azenta Appoints John Marotta As President, CEO

(RTTNews) - Azenta, Inc. (AZTA) announced on Monday that John Marotta has been appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer, starting September 9, 2024.

Marotta will replace Stephen Schwartz, who had 14 years of service. Even after retirement, Schwartz will continue to serve as an advisor during the transition period.

Marotta comes to Azenta with 20 years of experience in the life sciences, medical devices, and diagnostics industries. He had previously held the position of CEO and President at PHC Holdings and was most recently with Patient Square Capital.

