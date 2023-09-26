Azenta Appoints Herman Cueto As New CFO; Backs Q4 Outlook In Line With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Azenta, Inc. (AZTA), a bio-technology firm, said on Tuesday that it has appointed Herman Cueto as its Chief Financial Officer with effect from October 16 to succeed retiring Lindon Robertson. Cueto joins Azenta from BD (BDX), which he joined in 2017 through its acquisition of CR Bard.

He most recently served at BD as Senior Vice President of Finance.

Separately, the company said it is reaffirming its fourth-quarter outlook. For the final quarter, the company still expects adjusted earnings per share of negative $0.02 to positive $0.06.

On average, 5 analysts, polled by Thomson Reuters expect the firm to register income per share of $0.02, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Loss per share from continuing operations is still projected to be in the range of $0.20 to $0.12.

The company continues to expect revenue of $155 million to $173 million, for the quarter, in line with analysts' estimate of $163.74 million.

