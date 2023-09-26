News & Insights

Markets
AZTA

Azenta Appoints Herman Cueto As New CFO; Backs Q4 Outlook In Line With Estimates

September 26, 2023 — 08:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Azenta, Inc. (AZTA), a bio-technology firm, said on Tuesday that it has appointed Herman Cueto as its Chief Financial Officer with effect from October 16 to succeed retiring Lindon Robertson. Cueto joins Azenta from BD (BDX), which he joined in 2017 through its acquisition of CR Bard.

He most recently served at BD as Senior Vice President of Finance.

Separately, the company said it is reaffirming its fourth-quarter outlook. For the final quarter, the company still expects adjusted earnings per share of negative $0.02 to positive $0.06.

On average, 5 analysts, polled by Thomson Reuters expect the firm to register income per share of $0.02, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Loss per share from continuing operations is still projected to be in the range of $0.20 to $0.12.

The company continues to expect revenue of $155 million to $173 million, for the quarter, in line with analysts' estimate of $163.74 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AZTA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.