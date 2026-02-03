Azelis Group (ENXTBR:AZE) Price Target Decreased by 12.88% to 13.57

The average one-year price target for Azelis Group (ENXTBR:AZE) has been revised to 13,57 € / share. This is a decrease of 12.88% from the prior estimate of 15,57 € dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7,58 € to a high of 19,95 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 63.74% from the latest reported closing price of 8,28 € / share.

Azelis Group Maintains 2.75% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.75%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 6.67% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 79 funds or institutions reporting positions in Azelis Group. This is an decrease of 36 owner(s) or 31.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AZE is 0.22%, an increase of 17.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.44% to 20,770K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,514K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,390K shares , representing an increase of 4.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZE by 1.97% over the last quarter.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 1,939K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,120K shares , representing a decrease of 9.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZE by 21.99% over the last quarter.

OAKEX - Oakmark International Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 1,917K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,251K shares , representing an increase of 34.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZE by 22.73% over the last quarter.

FIGSX - Fidelity Series International Growth Fund holds 1,876K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,488K shares , representing a decrease of 32.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZE by 29.00% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,571K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,495K shares , representing an increase of 4.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZE by 15.60% over the last quarter.

