Azek in Western U.S. distribution deal with Capital Lumber, no terms

November 18, 2024 — 08:10 am EST

Azek (AZEK) is pleased to announce a new strategic distribution partnership with Capital Lumber… This collaboration will enhance the accessibility of AZEK’s industry-leading product portfolio, supporting the Company’s growing market presence throughout the region, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington…”We are thrilled to partner with Capital to bring our products to more customers across the Western United States. This partnership complements our nationwide network of trusted distributors, further strengthening our ability to deliver premium products and exceptional service,” said Jonathan Skelly, President of Residential and Commercial for AZEK. “By leveraging Capital’s extensive distribution network and dedicated sales team, we are poised to strengthen our momentum and enhance brand awareness. Together, we aim to drive our businesses forward, fostering growth and success in 2025 and beyond.” …”Capital shares our dedication to providing exceptional service to our customers, fostering collaboration, and driving continuous improvement. We look forward to cultivating this new relationship with their team and ours,” concluded Skelly.

