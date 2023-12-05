News & Insights

Markets
AZEK

AZEK To Repurchase $100 Mln Stock Under Accelerated Share Repurchase Program

December 05, 2023 — 10:32 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Tuesday announced it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC to repurchase $100 million of common stock.

The company is funding the share repurchases under the ASR with cash from operations and proceeds from the recent sale of its Vycom business.

Under the terms of the ASR, the Company will receive an initial delivery of approximately 2.3 million shares of Class A common stock from Goldman Sachs, with the final settlement scheduled to occur no later than February, 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AZEK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.