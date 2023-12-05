AZEK To Repurchase $100 Mln Stock Under Accelerated Share Repurchase Program

(RTTNews) - AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Tuesday announced it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC to repurchase $100 million of common stock.

The company is funding the share repurchases under the ASR with cash from operations and proceeds from the recent sale of its Vycom business.

Under the terms of the ASR, the Company will receive an initial delivery of approximately 2.3 million shares of Class A common stock from Goldman Sachs, with the final settlement scheduled to occur no later than February, 2024.

