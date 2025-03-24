$AZEK stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AZEK stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $623,917,110 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $AZEK:
$AZEK Insider Trading Activity
$AZEK insiders have traded $AZEK stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AZEK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JESSE G SINGH (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $3,584,984.
- SAMARA TOOLE (Chief Marketing Officer) sold 1,709 shares for an estimated $90,577
$AZEK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of $AZEK stock to their portfolio, and 243 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 5,499,986 shares (+80.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $261,084,335
- MERCER GLOBAL ADVISORS INC /ADV removed 2,058,363 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $96,331,388
- WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP removed 1,622,142 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $75,916,245
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 1,398,340 shares (+493.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,379,199
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 1,341,427 shares (-62.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,677,539
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 911,378 shares (-6.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,263,113
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 902,842 shares (-67.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,857,909
$AZEK Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AZEK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/09/2024
- RBC Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/04/2024
