$AZEK stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AZEK stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $623,917,110 of trading volume.

$AZEK Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $AZEK:

$AZEK insiders have traded $AZEK stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AZEK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JESSE G SINGH (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $3,584,984 .

. SAMARA TOOLE (Chief Marketing Officer) sold 1,709 shares for an estimated $90,577

$AZEK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of $AZEK stock to their portfolio, and 243 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AZEK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AZEK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/09/2024

RBC Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/04/2024

