AZEK Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of AZEK Co Inc (Symbol: AZEK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.47, changing hands as low as $42.38 per share. AZEK Co Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AZEK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AZEK's low point in its 52 week range is $25.03 per share, with $50.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.50.

