AZEK Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Rises Y/Y

The AZEK Company Inc. AZEK reported impressive fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. On a year-over-year basis, the top and the bottom line increased.



The upside was backed by strong Residential sales growth and margin execution. Also, solid contractor conversion, new products, channel expansion and shelf space wins added to the positive.

Inside the Headline

The company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 36 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20%. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported adjusted EPS of 16 cents.



The AZEK Company Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The AZEK Company Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The AZEK Company Inc. Quote

Net sales of $388.8 million beat the consensus mark of $370.8 million by 4.9% and rose 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Segment Details

Residential Segment: The segment's net sales came in at $349.6 million during the reported quarter, up 37.6% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. The upside was driven by strong growth in Deck, Rail & Accessories and Exteriors.



The adjusted EBITDA of $118 million, increased 82.9% year over year. The adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 830 basis points (bps) from the prior-year quarter to 33.7%.



Commercial Segment: Net sales in the segment fell 22.4% from the year-ago quarter’s levels to $39.2 million due to channel inventory de-stocking and softer demand.



The adjusted EBITDA totaled $9.2 million, up 36.5% year over year. The adjusted EBITDA margin fell 530 bps from the prior-year quarter’s figure to 23.6%.

Operating Highlights

The company's adjusted gross profit margin expanded 750 bps year over year to 45%, driven by material deflation, enhanced manufacturing productivity, successful execution of material cost productivity initiatives and a one-time utilities reimbursement of around $2 million.



Adjusted EBITDA rose 63.4% to $106.4 million in the reported period. The adjusted EBITDA margin also increased 600 bps from the prior year to 27.4%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Sep 30, 2023, AZEK had liquidity of $425.5 million, including cash and cash equivalents worth $278.3 million compared with $120.8 million at the fiscal 2022-end. The net long-term debt as of Sep 30, 2023, stood at $580.3 million, down from $584.9 million at the fiscal 2022-end.



At the fiscal fourth quarter’s end, net cash provided by operating activities totaled $362.5 million compared with $105.8 million in the prior year.



During the quarter, the company repurchased approximately 1.9 million shares of its Class A common stock for a total purchase price of about $60.6 million.



Free cash flow was $92.2 million in the reported quarter compared with $8.7 million in the prior year.

Fiscal 2023 Highlights

In fiscal 2023, AZEK reported adjusted EPS of 74 cents, down 23.7% year over year. Net Sales of $1,370.3 million were up 1.1%. Adjusted EBITDA declined 3.3% year over year to $291.2 million. The Adjusted EBITDA margin fell 90 bps year over year to 21.3%.

Fiscal 2024 Guidance

For first-quarter fiscal 2024, AZEK expects consolidated net sales in the range of $230-$236 million. The adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $45-$48 million.



For the fiscal 2024, the company anticipates consolidated net sales between $1.335 billion and $1.395 billion. The adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $320 to $335 million.



Following the sale of the Vycom business, AZEK expects the Scranton Products business in the remaining Commercial segment to deliver net sales between $70 million and $74 million. The adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $14-$16 million.



Excluding the Commercial segment, AZEK's net sales guidance suggests 3-8% year-over-year growth. The combined Adjusted EBITDA for the Residential Segment and corporate expenses is expected to witness 18-23% year-over-year growth.



Capital expenditures for the fiscal 2024 are expected to be in the range of $70-$95 million.

Zacks Rank

AZEK currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Some Recent Construction Releases

Fluor Corporation FLR reported stellar results for third-quarter 2023, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased from the previous year's levels, given solid demand for its engineering and construction solutions.



Given the company’s positive advances on large Energy Solutions projects and continued progress on projects in our legacy portfolio, Fluor lifted its expectations for 2023.

AECOM ACM reported decent fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with earnings meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues topping the same. On a year-over-year basis, the top and bottom lines increased, backed by double-digit organic net service revenues (“NSR”) growth in its design business.



For the next year, ACM anticipates generating 8-10% organic NSR growth. The company expects adjusted EPS in the range of $4.35-$4.55. This indicates a 20% improvement from the fiscal 2023 levels on a constant-currency basis, considering the mid-point of the guidance.



Dycom Industries Inc. DY reported impressive results in third-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Oct 28, 2023). Quarterly earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both metrics increased on a year-over-year basis. The upside was backed by an increase in demand from four of its top five customers.



For the fiscal fourth quarter (ending Jan 27, 2023), management expects contract revenues to be in line with the year-ago quarter’s level.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fluor Corporation (FLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AECOM (ACM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.