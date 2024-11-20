News & Insights

Stocks
AZEK

Azek price target raised to $57 from $52 at Truist

November 20, 2024 — 09:26 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Truist analyst Keith Hughes raised the firm’s price target on Azek (AZEK) to $57 from $52 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q4 results were in-line but its Q1 was “very strong”, with sell-through having accelerated from some weak summer months and given the double digit gains recorded in October, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Azek’s execution and price points are driving growth above many peers in composite decking, and even more so above the “tepid” Building Products market as a whole, Truist added.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on AZEK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AZEK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.