Azek price target raised to $57 from $52 at Truist

Truist analyst Keith Hughes raised the firm’s price target on Azek (AZEK) to $57 from $52 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q4 results were in-line but its Q1 was “very strong”, with sell-through having accelerated from some weak summer months and given the double digit gains recorded in October, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Azek’s execution and price points are driving growth above many peers in composite decking, and even more so above the “tepid” Building Products market as a whole, Truist added.

