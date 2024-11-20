Azek price target raised to $54 from $52 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Azek (AZEK) to $54 from $52 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said they modestly exceeded FQ4 results and provided initial F2025 guidance that was better than feared as the company has historically taken a conservative approach to guidance.
