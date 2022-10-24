AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in AZEK's (NYSE:AZEK) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for AZEK:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.081 = US$179m ÷ (US$2.4b - US$205m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, AZEK has an ROCE of 8.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Building industry average of 14%.

In the above chart we have measured AZEK's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From AZEK's ROCE Trend?

Even though ROCE is still low in absolute terms, it's good to see it's heading in the right direction. Over the last four years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 8.1%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 38% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at AZEK thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line

All in all, it's terrific to see that AZEK is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And since the stock has fallen 57% over the last year, there might be an opportunity here. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

