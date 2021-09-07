AZEK Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of AZEK Co Inc (Symbol: AZEK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.62, changing hands as low as $41.20 per share. AZEK Co Inc shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AZEK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AZEK's low point in its 52 week range is $30.88 per share, with $51.3199 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.44.

