AZEK Divests Scranton Products Division To Sky Island Capital For Strategic Growth

(RTTNews) - The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK), a leading manufacturer of sustainable outdoor living products, has completed the sale of its Scranton Products division to Sky Island Capital, a private equity firm specializing in privately held manufacturing businesses.

The divestiture aligns with AZEK's strategic focus, while enabling Scranton Products—a market leader in HDPE plastic bathroom partitions and lockers since 1978—to grow under new ownership. Jonathan Skelly, President of Residential and Commercial at AZEK, expressed confidence in Sky Island's ability to drive Scranton's success in the commercial sector.

Rob Donlon, VP and General Manager at Scranton Products with over two decades of experience, will remain in his leadership role through the transition. Jack Waterstreet, Managing Partner at Sky Island, highlighted the company's strong market reputation and affirmed their commitment to its future growth.

Scranton Products will continue operations from its current location, ensuring continuity for employees and customers. William Blair & Company served as financial advisor and Latham & Watkins LLP as legal counsel to AZEK during the transaction.

AZEK currently trades at $51.93 or 0.41% higher on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.