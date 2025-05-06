AZEK COMPANY Earnings Results: $AZEK Reports Quarterly Earnings

AZEK COMPANY ($AZEK) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.45 per share, beating estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $452,230,000, missing estimates of $453,284,430 by $-1,054,430.
AZEK COMPANY Insider Trading Activity
AZEK COMPANY insiders have traded $AZEK stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AZEK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JESSE G SINGH (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $3,584,984.
- SAMARA TOOLE (Chief Marketing Officer) sold 1,709 shares for an estimated $90,577
AZEK COMPANY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 170 institutional investors add shares of AZEK COMPANY stock to their portfolio, and 182 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 7,573,783 shares (-50.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $370,282,250
- FMR LLC added 5,499,986 shares (+80.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $261,084,335
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 1,398,340 shares (+493.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,379,199
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 1,341,427 shares (-62.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,677,539
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 1,035,610 shares (+1280.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,630,972
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 911,378 shares (-6.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,263,113
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 902,842 shares (-67.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,857,909
