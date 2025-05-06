AZEK COMPANY Earnings Results: $AZEK Reports Quarterly Earnings

AZEK COMPANY ($AZEK) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.45 per share, beating estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $452,230,000, missing estimates of $453,284,430 by $-1,054,430.

AZEK COMPANY Insider Trading Activity

AZEK COMPANY insiders have traded $AZEK stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AZEK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JESSE G SINGH (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $3,584,984 .

. SAMARA TOOLE (Chief Marketing Officer) sold 1,709 shares for an estimated $90,577

AZEK COMPANY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 170 institutional investors add shares of AZEK COMPANY stock to their portfolio, and 182 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

