AZEK Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for AZEK

In trading on Monday, shares of AZEK Co Inc (Symbol: AZEK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.37, changing hands as high as $20.39 per share. AZEK Co Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AZEK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AZEK's low point in its 52 week range is $15.12 per share, with $46.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.27.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.