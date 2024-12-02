Azbil Corporation’s Strategic Share Buyback

Azbil Corporation (JP:6845) has released an update.
Azbil Corporation has repurchased 3,937,500 of its own shares for approximately 4.86 billion yen through market transactions on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, as part of a broader plan to buy back up to 24 million shares. This strategic move is part of the company’s efforts to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.
