Azbil Corporation’s Strategic Share Buyback

December 02, 2024 — 01:58 am EST

Azbil Corporation (JP:6845) has released an update.

Azbil Corporation has repurchased 3,937,500 of its own shares for approximately 4.86 billion yen through market transactions on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, as part of a broader plan to buy back up to 24 million shares. This strategic move is part of the company’s efforts to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

