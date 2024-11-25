Azbil Corporation Completes Significant Share Repurchase

Azbil Corporation (JP:6845) has released an update.

Azbil Corporation has completed the repurchase of 3.52 million of its own shares, amounting to 4.35 billion yen, to enhance capital efficiency and shareholder returns. This move is part of a broader strategy to invest in human capital through employee incentive plans. The company plans to continue repurchasing shares up to a total of 24 million shares by March 2025.

